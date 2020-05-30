Commerce Bank Acquires 12,632 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,217 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 169,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.43. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

