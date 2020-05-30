Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earning Extremely Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been trending extremely positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Comcast earned a news sentiment score of 4.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the cable giant an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Comcast’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

