Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

CMCO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of CMCO opened at $30.41 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $747.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.25 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. FMR LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 25,977 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 40,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

