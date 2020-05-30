Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 1,214 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.6% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $31,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

Shares of AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,379.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

