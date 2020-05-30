Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

KO stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.59.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

