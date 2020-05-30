Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CCB stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Coastal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal purchased 4,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

