CNX Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 15,062 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,126% compared to the average volume of 1,229 put options.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNX shares. MKM Partners downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

