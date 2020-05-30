Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Aegis upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,346.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,997.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,197.61 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

