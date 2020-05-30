Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.28

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and traded as low as $4.91. Clarke shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.23. The company has a market cap of $86.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.

Clarke (TSE:CKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($40.58) million during the quarter.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

