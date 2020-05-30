Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Cintas by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS opened at $247.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $304.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.27.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.