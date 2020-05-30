Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.76. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $41.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,913. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 106,001 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

