China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) Stock Price Down 19.6%

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (TSE:CGG)’s share price fell 19.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, 6,486,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,889% from the average session volume of 217,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.56.

China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$214.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

