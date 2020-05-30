Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX) Stock Price Up 23.1%

Chilean Metals Inc (CVE:CMX) shares rose 23.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 294,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 58,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $425,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.51.

About Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX)

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and iron deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in five properties covering approximately 50,000 acres located in the prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt of northern Chile.

