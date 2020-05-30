Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 11,795 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,670 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 128,146 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 126,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 28,019 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

Microsoft stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,391.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

