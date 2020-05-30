Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chemours were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $8,875,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.42. Chemours Co has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 56.54%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In other news, insider E Bryan Snell bought 11,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,193.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Brown bought 7,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,000 shares of company stock worth $246,150 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

