Change Healthcare Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,563 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 416.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,930 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of CHNG opened at $12.37 on Friday. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.