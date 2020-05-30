CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.49, 713,798 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 990,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 34,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

