CenterPoint Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 15,606 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,529% compared to the typical volume of 958 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

