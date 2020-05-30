CenterPoint Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 15,606 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,529% compared to the typical volume of 958 put options.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.
In related news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.