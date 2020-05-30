Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Carvana worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 555,556 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. Carvana Co has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $115.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVNA. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.15.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

