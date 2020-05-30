Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carnival were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Carnival by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Carnival by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.95. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

