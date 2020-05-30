Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) to announce sales of $232.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.79 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $340.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

In related news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,989.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.13 per share, with a total value of $27,643.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,600 shares of company stock worth $321,923. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

