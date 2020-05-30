Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,197.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,346.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,997.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

