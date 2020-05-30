Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.67 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $6.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,415. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.46. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

