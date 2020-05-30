Brokers Offer Predictions for Essex Property Trust Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESS. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $248.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.70. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

