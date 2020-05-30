Brokerages Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will post sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $10.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $51.04 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 653,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 627,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 43,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

