Brokerages Expect IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $259.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $270.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.