Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.80 Million

Brokerages expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report $473.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $494.00 million and the lowest is $453.60 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $371.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of BGS opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.19. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 725,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 485,835 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 755,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 472,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,092,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $6,502,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after acquiring an additional 305,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

