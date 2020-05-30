Brokerages Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 195.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.