BP (NYSE:BP) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.47

Media coverage about BP (NYSE:BP) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a news impact score of -2.47 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:BP opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. BP has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BP will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

