BP (LON:BP) Earning Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about BP (LON:BP) has trended negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a news sentiment score of -2.47 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BP opened at GBX 305.75 ($4.02) on Friday. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 565.80 ($7.44). The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion and a PE ratio of -18.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 312.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 408.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price (up previously from GBX 310 ($4.08)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.59) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered BP to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 397.89 ($5.23).

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £312.48 ($411.05).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

