BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TCPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 33.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

In other news, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $279,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,040. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,021,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 907,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 126,703 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 677,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.