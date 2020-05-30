Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 25.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

BLKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $68.52.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.97 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.