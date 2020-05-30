BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.93 Million

Brokerages predict that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will announce sales of $85.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.27 million. BioTelemetry reported sales of $111.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year sales of $429.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.76 million to $435.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $528.83 million, with estimates ranging from $518.18 million to $539.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEAT. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sidoti cut their price target on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $47.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.34. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BioTelemetry by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,425,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,442,000 after purchasing an additional 978,349 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,087,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 70,906 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 668,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after buying an additional 77,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after buying an additional 31,893 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

