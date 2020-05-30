BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Million

Equities analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report $3.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.82 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $40.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $53.62 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $67.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 241.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCRX. BidaskClub raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,382,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,488,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,478 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,151,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 1,634,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after buying an additional 1,245,406 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,937,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

