Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $36.68. Big Lots shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 3,231,700 shares.

The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Get Big Lots alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Big Lots from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 283.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 503,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 39,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,681,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37.

About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.