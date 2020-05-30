Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will report $48.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.20 million. Beigene posted sales of $243.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year sales of $255.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.98 million to $316.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $634.84 million, with estimates ranging from $397.03 million to $787.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.83.

In related news, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total value of $1,698,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,045,631.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $46,666,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,659 shares of company stock worth $4,615,780. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $165.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Beigene has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.37.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

