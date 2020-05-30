Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) versus Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Critical Review

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baudax Bio and Progyny’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A ($3.48) -1.26 Progyny $229.68 million 9.26 -$8.57 million $0.11 226.91

Baudax Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progyny. Baudax Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progyny, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baudax Bio and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A Progyny N/A 61.76% 7.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baudax Bio and Progyny, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Progyny 0 0 5 0 3.00

Baudax Bio presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.13%. Progyny has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 18.59%. Given Baudax Bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than Progyny.

Summary

Progyny beats Baudax Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters. The company's early-stage product candidates includes RP1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; and RP2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and a reversal agent, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

