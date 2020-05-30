Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,060 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Employers were worth $17,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 508.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.14. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $188.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

EIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.17 per share, with a total value of $175,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 474,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,836,701.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $88,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,202.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,310 shares of company stock worth $890,371 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

