Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $18.24 Million Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.91% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 582,540 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,674,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,467,000 after purchasing an additional 483,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,936 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,634,000.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.74% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.