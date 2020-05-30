Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17.92 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of FormFactor worth $17,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FormFactor by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti reduced their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.39. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $127,110.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,967 shares of company stock worth $1,242,160. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

