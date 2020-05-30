Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$76.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$83.08.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$67.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.31. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$55.76 and a 12 month high of C$104.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1313112 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.73 per share, with a total value of C$1,035,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,882,020. Also, Director Philip Orsino acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$73.88 per share, with a total value of C$960,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,501,000.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

