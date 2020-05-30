B. Riley Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AG. UBS Group started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cormark cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

AG opened at $9.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.45 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 20.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $5,673,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 96,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

