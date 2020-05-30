aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $400,000.00

Equities analysts expect that aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce $400,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 344.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $9.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 million to $11.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $300,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.43. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 185.14%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIFE. ValuEngine downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $3.71 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,928 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 587,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 358,161 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

