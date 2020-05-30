Attis Oil & Gas (LON:AOGL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Attis Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:AOGL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 2688015074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $562,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

About Attis Oil & Gas (LON:AOGL)

Attis Oil & Gas Ltd engages in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities in the United States. The company holds interests in Forest Hills project situated in Wood County, Texas; Stockdale oil fields located in Wilson County, Texas; Zink Ranch and Mathis leases situated in Osage County, Oklahoma; and Shoats Creek field located in Louisiana.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Attis Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Attis Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.