Asaleo Care (ASX:AHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.01

Shares of Asaleo Care Ltd (ASX:AHY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.98. Asaleo Care shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 338,244 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.12 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

About Asaleo Care (ASX:AHY)

Asaleo Care Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells hygiene, personal care, and consumer tissue products in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. It operates through Retail and Business to Business segments. The company manufactures and markets consumer brands, including Sorbent toilet and facial tissue, Handee paper towel, Deeko disposable tableware, Purex toilet tissue, and Treasures nappies; personal hygiene products under the Libra feminine hygiene brand and the TENA incontinence brand.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Asaleo Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asaleo Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.