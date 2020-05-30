Arizona State Retirement System Sells 27,115 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 27,115 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of ANF opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $485.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,099.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.