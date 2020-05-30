Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $164,000 Investment in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $42,693,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 350,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 277,219 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 466,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 246,273 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $2,646,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,080.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MFA opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 47.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

