Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Up 11.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $42.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $31.35, 3,426,756 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 539% from the average session volume of 536,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

RCUS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.