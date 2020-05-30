Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,379.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.22 and its 200 day moving average is $287.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

