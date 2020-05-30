Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cascend Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,379.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.22 and a 200-day moving average of $287.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

